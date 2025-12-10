Left Menu

Nuclear Countdown: The Last Chance for U.S.-Russia Arms Control Pact

With less than two months until expiration, the New START treaty remains unsigned by the U.S., despite Russian President Putin's call for a one-year extension. The treaty maintains nuclear balance by capping strategic warheads, but global tensions and modernizations threaten its future.

As the expiration deadline looms in under two months, the New START treaty, a pivotal arms control agreement between Russia and the United States, awaits a formal response from Washington. Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a one-year extension, which remains unaddressed by U.S. policymakers.

The New START, effective until February 5, sets limits on the number of deployable strategic nuclear warheads and their delivery systems, including missiles and bombers. This initiative, born out of Cold War tensions, aims to prevent misunderstandings and control the nuclear arms race.

However, both nations face challenges in maintaining the treaty amid persistent geopolitical tensions and nuclear modernization efforts. Calls for strategic stability continue, urging both powers to consider the treaty's extension as a vital step, particularly as attention shifts towards China's expanding nuclear capabilities.

