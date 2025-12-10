Left Menu

Regulators Tighten Scrutiny on IndiGo Amid Mass Cancellations

India's aviation authority has deployed personnel to monitor IndiGo's network and recovery efforts as the airline faces scrutiny following significant flight cancellations. The team will observe operations and report to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. IndiGo has been criticized for misjudging crew needs for its winter schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:49 IST
Regulators Tighten Scrutiny on IndiGo Amid Mass Cancellations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's aviation regulator has stationed its personnel at IndiGo's corporate headquarters amid increasing scrutiny of the airline's operations following widespread flight cancellations.

These personnel are tasked with monitoring various operations, including crew management and route efficiency, submitting daily reports to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The oversight comes after IndiGo's winter schedule miscalculation led to the cancellation of at least 2,000 flights, prompting criticism from the public and authorities alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025