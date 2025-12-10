Regulators Tighten Scrutiny on IndiGo Amid Mass Cancellations
India's aviation authority has deployed personnel to monitor IndiGo's network and recovery efforts as the airline faces scrutiny following significant flight cancellations. The team will observe operations and report to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. IndiGo has been criticized for misjudging crew needs for its winter schedule.
India's aviation regulator has stationed its personnel at IndiGo's corporate headquarters amid increasing scrutiny of the airline's operations following widespread flight cancellations.
These personnel are tasked with monitoring various operations, including crew management and route efficiency, submitting daily reports to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
The oversight comes after IndiGo's winter schedule miscalculation led to the cancellation of at least 2,000 flights, prompting criticism from the public and authorities alike.
