Regulators Tighten Scrutiny on IndiGo Amid Mass Cancellations

India's aviation regulator has stationed its personnel at IndiGo's corporate headquarters amid increasing scrutiny of the airline's operations following widespread flight cancellations.

These personnel are tasked with monitoring various operations, including crew management and route efficiency, submitting daily reports to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The oversight comes after IndiGo's winter schedule miscalculation led to the cancellation of at least 2,000 flights, prompting criticism from the public and authorities alike.

