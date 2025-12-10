India–EU Ideathon Showcases Innovations to Combat Marine Plastic Pollution

The India–European Union (EU) Ideathon on “Combating Marine Plastic Pollution”, held under Working Group 2 of the India–EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC), concluded with its final ceremony on 10 December 2025 at the Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster (BCKIC) Foundation, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT-DU), Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Jointly organised by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (OPSA) to the Government of India and the Delegation of the European Union to India, the Ideathon brought together young innovators, researchers, industry experts, and policy stakeholders from both regions to develop breakthrough solutions for marine plastic pollution.

A Platform for Global Scientific Cooperation

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, OPSA, praised the collaborative spirit of Indian and European institutions. She emphasised that the Ideathon demonstrated the strength of science-led cooperation between India and the EU in confronting global environmental challenges.

She noted that the participating teams displayed exceptional commitment, creativity, and scientific depth in seeking solutions for marine plastic detection, removal, and prevention—three critical dimensions of combating ocean pollution.

Ms. Signe Ratso, Deputy Director-General, Directorate-General for Research & Innovation, European Commission, reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to strengthening joint research under the TTC framework. She highlighted the shared responsibility of India and the EU in preserving river and marine ecosystems and protecting human health from the impacts of plastic contamination.

Strengthening Indo–EU Innovation Through TTC Working Group 2

In her opening remarks, Dr. Rakesh Kaur, Adviser/Scientist 'G' at OPSA, reflected on how the Ideathon successfully brought together multidisciplinary expertise, young entrepreneurs, and scientific institutions.

The event opened with a welcome address from Dr. Hafsa Ahmad, Scientist ‘D’, OPSA.

The EU Delegation team, led by Mr. Kinchit Bihani, presented highlights of the Ideathon—spanning design-thinking workshops, structured mentoring, expert lectures, and pitch training—all aimed at shaping early-stage ideas into technically robust and socially impactful solutions.

In her closing remarks, Ms. Nienke Buisman, Head of International Cooperation Unit, DG Research & Innovation, European Commission, commended the impressive quality of the innovations presented and reiterated the importance of the TTC-enabled partnership in advancing green and clean technologies.

Innovative Solutions Presented Across Three Challenge Tracks

Shortlisted teams showcased their final pitches in three challenge categories, evaluated by Indian and European experts:

Challenge 1: Identifying and tracking marine plastics

Challenge 2: Developing scalable removal technologies

Challenge 3: Raising awareness and mobilising communities

The jury included notable experts such as:

Dr. Pravakar Mishra, Former Scientist ‘G’, NCCR, MoES

Prof. E.V. Ramasamy, MG University

Dr. K. Ramu, Scientist ‘F’, NCCR

Dr. Vesna Kuralt, Project Manager, REMEDIES

Mateo Ignasi, Project Manager, AEBAM, Spain

Winning Innovations and Recognition

After rigorous evaluation, the top three winning teams were announced:

Ocean Resilience India (Challenge 1)

Nautilus Nexus (Challenge 2)

TrashTrek App (Challenge 3)

Each winning team received INR 5,00,000 in prize money, generously supported by the Mphasis F1 Foundation, which promotes technology-driven solutions for social and environmental impact.

The winners will also receive incubation support to advance their innovations toward field deployment and scaling. Certificates were awarded to all winners and shortlisted finalists.

Broad International Participation and Future Collaboration

The Ideathon saw participation from over 50 innovators and stakeholders from India and EU member countries including Spain, Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Latvia, Slovenia, and Cyprus. Participants represented government agencies, research institutions, start-ups, industry leaders, and civil society.

The event reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and the EU to advancing sustainable, community-centric technologies to combat marine plastic pollution.

TTC Working Group 2 will continue building on the outcomes of the Ideathon by supporting further joint innovation programs, fostering Indo–EU research collaborations, and advancing solutions in green and clean energy technologies.