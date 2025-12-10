In a significant breakthrough, scientists from the Zoological Survey of India have identified two new species of jumping spiders in the biodiverse-rich region of Meghalaya. The spiders, named Asemonea dentis and Colyttus nongwar, mark a notable addition to the species found in India, belonging to the Salticidae family known for their unique hunting techniques.

Led by Scientist Souvik Sen and Dr Sudhin P P, the research team emphasized the immense potential for further discoveries in Northeast India, a region with scant systematic surveys until now. The findings illustrate the critical importance of in-depth ecological studies in revealing the region's rich biological tapestry.

ZSI Director Dhriti Banerjee accentuated this discovery as a call to action for more comprehensive surveys in the area. Navy-meghalaya's ecological systems including forests and sacred groves hold monumental natural heritage that warrants immediate attention and preservation. This finding represents a step forward in the detailed understanding of India's indigenous wildlife.

(With inputs from agencies.)