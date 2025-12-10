New Jumping Spider Species Discovered in Meghalaya's Biodiversity Hotspot
Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India have discovered two new species of jumping spiders in Meghalaya. The species, named Asemonea dentis and Colyttus nongwar, highlight the rich biodiversity of Northeast India. The discovery stresses the importance of further surveys to document India's unique natural heritage.
In a significant breakthrough, scientists from the Zoological Survey of India have identified two new species of jumping spiders in the biodiverse-rich region of Meghalaya. The spiders, named Asemonea dentis and Colyttus nongwar, mark a notable addition to the species found in India, belonging to the Salticidae family known for their unique hunting techniques.
Led by Scientist Souvik Sen and Dr Sudhin P P, the research team emphasized the immense potential for further discoveries in Northeast India, a region with scant systematic surveys until now. The findings illustrate the critical importance of in-depth ecological studies in revealing the region's rich biological tapestry.
ZSI Director Dhriti Banerjee accentuated this discovery as a call to action for more comprehensive surveys in the area. Navy-meghalaya's ecological systems including forests and sacred groves hold monumental natural heritage that warrants immediate attention and preservation. This finding represents a step forward in the detailed understanding of India's indigenous wildlife.
