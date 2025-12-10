Leopard Attacks in Pauri: Rising Threats and Urgent Responses
In Pauri district's Pokhra block, a leopard attack left a woman seriously injured, marking the fourth such incident in 30 days. Swift actions by locals and officials ensured her treatment and increased security measures. The Forest Department is enhancing patrols and setting up traps to capture the leopard.
A leopard critically injured a woman in Pauri district's Pokhra block, marking the fourth such attack in 30 days. The incident occurred in Deorari Talli village, where 36-year-old Kanchan Devi was attacked while cutting grass.
Swift intervention by locals, including a village guard, drove the leopard away, allowing Devi to be transported for urgent medical care. She was airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh for specialist treatment.
The Forest Department has intensified patrols and is setting traps to capture the leopard. Residents are urged to exercise caution and avoid traveling alone in vulnerable areas.
