Leopard Attacks in Pauri: Rising Threats and Urgent Responses

A leopard critically injured a woman in Pauri district's Pokhra block, marking the fourth such attack in 30 days. The incident occurred in Deorari Talli village, where 36-year-old Kanchan Devi was attacked while cutting grass.

Swift intervention by locals, including a village guard, drove the leopard away, allowing Devi to be transported for urgent medical care. She was airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh for specialist treatment.

The Forest Department has intensified patrols and is setting traps to capture the leopard. Residents are urged to exercise caution and avoid traveling alone in vulnerable areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)