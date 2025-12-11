Moscow Dodges Drone Deluge
Russian air defenses successfully intercepted 15 drones heading towards Moscow, according to the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin. The interceptions occurred over a span of about three hours. Emergency teams are currently investigating the debris, and no damage or injuries have been reported.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 05:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 05:20 IST
In a recent development, Russian air defenses intercepted 15 drones headed towards Moscow, as reported by the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin.
The drones were neutralized over a period of roughly three hours, with one interception occurring in the afternoon. Sobyanin conveyed this information on his Telegram channel.
Emergency response teams are assessing the debris from the drones. Sobyanin reported no damage or injuries linked to the incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- air defenses
- drones
- Moscow
- Sergei Sobyanin
- emergency
- interception
- Telegram
- debris
- damage
ALSO READ
Demand for Dedicated Emergency Lanes for Ambulances Echoes in Parliament
Bomb Threat Sparks Emergency Response at Delhi School
Lithuania's National Emergency: Balloon Intrusions and Border Tensions
When Vande Mataram turned 100, opposition leaders were thrown in jail, Emergency was imposed, country held captive: Amit Shah in RS.
Lithuania Declares State of Emergency Amid Balloon Incursions