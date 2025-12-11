Moscow Dodges Drone Deluge

In a recent development, Russian air defenses intercepted 15 drones headed towards Moscow, as reported by the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin.

The drones were neutralized over a period of roughly three hours, with one interception occurring in the afternoon. Sobyanin conveyed this information on his Telegram channel.

Emergency response teams are assessing the debris from the drones. Sobyanin reported no damage or injuries linked to the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)