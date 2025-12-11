Left Menu

Moscow Dodges Drone Deluge

Russian air defenses successfully intercepted 15 drones heading towards Moscow, according to the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin. The interceptions occurred over a span of about three hours. Emergency teams are currently investigating the debris, and no damage or injuries have been reported.

Updated: 11-12-2025 05:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, Russian air defenses intercepted 15 drones headed towards Moscow, as reported by the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin.

The drones were neutralized over a period of roughly three hours, with one interception occurring in the afternoon. Sobyanin conveyed this information on his Telegram channel.

Emergency response teams are assessing the debris from the drones. Sobyanin reported no damage or injuries linked to the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

