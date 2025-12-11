Amaravati Quantum Valley: A New Global Hub for Quantum Innovation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced ambitious plans for the Amaravati Quantum Valley to become an international center for research and innovation. The announcement was made following a meeting with top academicians, researchers, and industry leaders specializing in quantum technologies.

The group unveiled a strategic roadmap to create India's first integrated quantum biomedical research ecosystem in Amaravati, highlighting quantum medicine, biology, and life sciences as focal points. The proposal includes establishing a Quantum Simulation Centre, a National Quantum Bio-Foundry, and an innovation hub, supported by industry collaborations and a comprehensive infrastructure network.

Naidu emphasized the need to harness the transformative capabilities of quantum science, particularly in biomedicine, and stressed that Andhra Pradesh is strategically poised to lead this revolution. He encouraged the delegation to remain open to opportunities as Amaravati endeavors to pave the way in quantum biomedicine.

