Left Menu

India Champions People-Centric Environmental Solutions at UNEA-7

India emphasized people-focused and equitable environmental solutions at UNEA-7. Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh advocated for accessible finance, technology transfer, and capacity building for developing nations. He highlighted India's ecological initiatives and international collaborations, stressing the need for global equity and cooperation in environmental efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:03 IST
India Champions People-Centric Environmental Solutions at UNEA-7
  • Country:
  • India

At the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi, India underscored the necessity of people-centric and equitable environmental solutions. Addressing UNEA-7, Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh stressed that global action should reflect the principles of equity and respect for national circumstances.

Highlighting India's achievements, Singh pointed to the country's substantial progress in renewable energy, sustainable lifestyles, and campaigns such as Mission LiFE and 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.' He also detailed India's commitment to international environmental collaborations through alliances and coalitions.

Singh called for greater accessibility to finance, technology transfer, and capacity-building, especially for developing nations. India also introduced a resolution on integrated fire management, showcasing ongoing efforts to tackle environmental challenges holistically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025