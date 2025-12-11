India Champions People-Centric Environmental Solutions at UNEA-7

At the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi, India underscored the necessity of people-centric and equitable environmental solutions. Addressing UNEA-7, Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh stressed that global action should reflect the principles of equity and respect for national circumstances.

Highlighting India's achievements, Singh pointed to the country's substantial progress in renewable energy, sustainable lifestyles, and campaigns such as Mission LiFE and 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.' He also detailed India's commitment to international environmental collaborations through alliances and coalitions.

Singh called for greater accessibility to finance, technology transfer, and capacity-building, especially for developing nations. India also introduced a resolution on integrated fire management, showcasing ongoing efforts to tackle environmental challenges holistically.

