Tremors Trigger Tsunami Alert: Japan's Northeastern Region on Edge

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck Japan's northeastern region, following a 7.5 magnitude quake earlier in the week. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued tsunami advisories with potential waves of up to 1 meter. Residents from Hokkaido to Chiba were warned about a possible powerful earthquake in the coming week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 08:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake rattled Japan's northeastern coast on Friday, intensifying concerns in a region still reeling from a larger 7.5 magnitude quake earlier this week. The epicenter was located off Aomori prefecture at a depth of 20 kilometers.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) quickly issued a tsunami advisory, cautioning that waves could reach up to 1 meter in height. This advisory prompted urgent safety measures as local authorities prepared for potential impact.

Following Monday's seismic event, which posed significant risks, officials urged residents from Hokkaido to Chiba to remain vigilant. The region's seismic intensity measured 4 on Japan's 1-7 scale, emphasizing the ongoing threat of another significant earthquake within the coming week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

