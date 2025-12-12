Japan's Northeast Braces as Quake Triggers Tsunami Advisory

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Japan on Friday, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency to issue a tsunami advisory. The tremor occurred at 11:44 a.m. local time (0244 GMT), closely following a more significant 7.5 magnitude quake that hit the same area days prior.

Residents were cautioned as the agency warned of a potential tsunami with waves up to 1 meter high. While no immediate damage reports were available, authorities urged vigilance given the recent spate of seismic activity in the region.

Japan, with its intricate network of fault lines, frequently experiences earthquakes, necessitating preparedness and swift response to mitigate potential risks to life and property.

