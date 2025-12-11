Delhi's Dust Dilemma: Government's Battle Against Road Construction Pollution

On Thursday, the Delhi government convened a crucial meeting to address the escalating pollution caused by road construction in the city, exploring strategies to mitigate its impact.

Led by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, the meeting focused on refining the Delhi Standard Framework for Road Redevelopment. Gupta emphasized establishing a uniform system to tackle dust pollution from road works and infrastructure maintenance.

Officials prioritized creating a framework for efficient drainage, durable pavement design, and regular infrastructure upkeep. The new system will also enforce a ban on routine excavation, directing departments to enhance coordination and enforce dust-reduction measures without delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)