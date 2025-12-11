Left Menu

Delhi's Dust Dilemma: Government's Battle Against Road Construction Pollution

The Delhi government is actively seeking solutions to curb pollution from road construction. Officials convened to discuss the Delhi Standard Framework for Road Redevelopment, aiming to establish a consistent and effective system to reduce dust pollution. The focus is on stringent regulations and enhanced coordination among agencies.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Delhi government convened a crucial meeting to address the escalating pollution caused by road construction in the city, exploring strategies to mitigate its impact.

Led by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, the meeting focused on refining the Delhi Standard Framework for Road Redevelopment. Gupta emphasized establishing a uniform system to tackle dust pollution from road works and infrastructure maintenance.

Officials prioritized creating a framework for efficient drainage, durable pavement design, and regular infrastructure upkeep. The new system will also enforce a ban on routine excavation, directing departments to enhance coordination and enforce dust-reduction measures without delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

