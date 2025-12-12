Wildfire Erupts in Dzukou Valley: Urgent Response Underway

A significant wildfire has erupted in the Western Dzukou Valley of Nagaland's Kohima district, officials reported on Friday.

The blaze was first noticed by a vigilant tourist guide, who quickly notified Khonoma village authorities and district officials.

Kohima Deputy Commissioner B Henok Buchem has swiftly appointed a special team led by Imliakum, SDO (Civil), Sechü-Zubza, to spearhead reconnaissance and rescue efforts aimed at curtailing the fire's spread. This multi-agency group includes entries from local police, Home Guards, the Forest Department, the District Disaster Management Authority, and the Western Angami Youth Organisation.

The mandate for the team involves immediate assessment of the fire site, mobilization of available resources, and the provision of real-time updates to ensure well-coordinated and effective action.

The Deputy Commissioner highlighted the critical ecological value of the Dzukou Valley, known for its biodiversity and pristine landscapes, emphasizing rapid and synchronized intervention. The fire, which reached the Southern part of Kohima district, remains under close scrutiny as teams strive to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)