Bhupender Yadav chairs NCSCM meet, stresses science-led coastal management

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, on Thursday chaired the 3rd General Body (GB) Meeting of the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) in New Delhi, in his capacity as Chairperson of the body. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry, members of the General Body, and eminent scientists and experts in coastal and marine research and management.

During the meeting, the Minister reviewed NCSCM’s scientific contributions, particularly in the areas of coastal ecosystem assessment, climate resilience, marine habitat restoration, and sustainable coastal development. The Centre presented its achievements across major thematic areas, including conservation, livelihoods, pollution control, climate change adaptation, island ecosystems, geospatial technologies, coastal processes, coastal and marine spatial planning, and integrated coastal zone management.

The General Body issued key directions aimed at strengthening NCSCM’s institutional capabilities and enhancing scientific rigour across its programmes. Emphasis was placed on expanding collaboration with coastal communities and integrating traditional knowledge systems into scientific research. The GB stressed the need to deepen science–policy–community integration across NCSCM’s research, advisory, and capacity-building initiatives.

The meeting also directed NCSCM to finalise its long-term vision document in alignment with the Viksit Bharat 2047 framework, ensuring that coastal and marine sustainability remains central to India’s development goals. To address emerging challenges in coastal and marine ecosystems, the GB underscored the importance of strengthening the scientific cadre by filling critical positions and inducting fresh talent. The Human Resource Policy, including recruitment rules, was discussed, with directions to finalise it at the earliest.

Members further highlighted the importance of engaging eco-clubs, local institutions, and universities to foster interest in scientific learning and promote field-based inquiry among students and young researchers, particularly in coastal regions.

The status of quality assurance and accreditations received by NCSCM laboratories was also reviewed. The General Body took note of certifications from the Quality Council of India (QCI), including accreditations by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET), along with approvals from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB).

NCSCM was highlighted as a major implementing partner for the National Coastal Mission 2.0. The Centre informed the GB that it is currently engaged in numerous research and consultancy projects for State Governments, Union Territory administrations, national institutions, and international organisations. To date, NCSCM has successfully completed 79 Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and shoreline management projects and is presently handling 291 ongoing projects.

On the occasion, Shri Bhupender Yadav released three key knowledge products developed by NCSCM to support coastal conservation and evidence-based decision-making:

Protocol for Assessment of Mangrove Forest Structure: A standardised and easy-to-use method for assessing the health and structure of mangrove forests, supporting restoration planning and long-term monitoring.

Mangroves Fact Sheet: A concise reference guide for identifying common mangrove species in India and understanding their ecological importance, designed for students, practitioners, and community groups.

Salt Marsh Fact Sheet: A simple resource describing India’s salt marsh habitats, their ecological functions, and key identification features, supporting awareness, conservation, and field studies.

These knowledge products are expected to strengthen national efforts to improve understanding of coastal ecosystems and support sustainable management practices based on scientific evidence.