ED Cracks Down on Rs 1,000 Crore Illegal Cough Syrup Racket
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids across multiple states to dismantle a Rs 1,000 crore illegal codeine-based cough syrup trade in Uttar Pradesh. The probe follows 30 FIRs regarding misuse and illegal smuggling of the drug, resulting in 32 arrests and revealing a web of super stockists.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) executed a series of raids on Friday targeting a Rs 1,000 crore illegal trade ring involving codeine-based cough syrup (CBCS) across several states.
These operations spanned over 25 locations, including main accused Shubham Jaiswal's associates and distribution channels in Uttar Pradesh, Ranchi, and Ahmedabad.
Officials revealed that CBCS, often abused as an intoxicant and smuggled into Bangladesh, is being illegally distributed by a network of super stockists, leading to significant arrests and seizure of evidence.
