EU Eases Green Car Rules Amid Auto Sector Pressure

The European Commission plans to relax its 2035 combustion-engine ban, allowing some non-electric vehicles due to pressure from Germany and Italy. This shift follows declining EV demand in Europe, with the commission aiming to balance climate goals with automotive industry interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission has responded to mounting pressure from Germany, Italy, and the European auto sector by proposing changes to the EU's combustion-engine car policies.

Under the new proposal, the target for zero emissions by 2035 would be adjusted, allowing the sale of certain non-electric vehicles.

This move comes as European carmakers like Volkswagen and Stellantis face dwindling demand for EVs while competing with robust Chinese manufacturers.

