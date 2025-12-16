EU Eases Green Car Rules Amid Auto Sector Pressure
The European Commission plans to relax its 2035 combustion-engine ban, allowing some non-electric vehicles due to pressure from Germany and Italy. This shift follows declining EV demand in Europe, with the commission aiming to balance climate goals with automotive industry interests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:40 IST
The European Commission has responded to mounting pressure from Germany, Italy, and the European auto sector by proposing changes to the EU's combustion-engine car policies.
Under the new proposal, the target for zero emissions by 2035 would be adjusted, allowing the sale of certain non-electric vehicles.
This move comes as European carmakers like Volkswagen and Stellantis face dwindling demand for EVs while competing with robust Chinese manufacturers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany Concludes Air Defence Mission in Poland
Rahul Gandhi's Strategic Germany Visit Amid Controversy
High-Stakes Peace Negotiations in Berlin: U.S. and Ukraine Meet with Germany
Germany to face Ghana in World Cup warmup after draw blocks Ivory Coast plans
With skills and determination, Guatemalans embark on life-changing journey to Germany