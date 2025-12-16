EU Eases Green Car Rules Amid Auto Sector Pressure

The European Commission has responded to mounting pressure from Germany, Italy, and the European auto sector by proposing changes to the EU's combustion-engine car policies.

Under the new proposal, the target for zero emissions by 2035 would be adjusted, allowing the sale of certain non-electric vehicles.

This move comes as European carmakers like Volkswagen and Stellantis face dwindling demand for EVs while competing with robust Chinese manufacturers.

