Selfie Withdrawal: Man Trampled by Elephants

A 32-year-old man in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district lost his life while attempting to take selfies with wild elephants despite repeated warnings from the Forest Department. The man, identified as Amit Kumar Rajwar, was trampled by a herd of elephants in Mandu block.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:33 IST
In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a 32-year-old man was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants while attempting to take selfies, officials reported.

The victim, named Amit Kumar Rajwar, approached the elephants in Mandu block's Ara South to capture a video and selfies, ignoring warnings issued by the Forest Department.

Divisional Forest Officer Nitish Kumar expressed concern over such incidents, highlighting that 42 elephants are currently roaming the forest bordering Ramgarh and Bokaro districts. The local authorities continuously advise the public against approaching these wild animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

