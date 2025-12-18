Left Menu

Delhi's Pollution Crackdown: 'No PUC, No Fuel' Initiative

The 'No PUC, No Fuel' drive led to the challaning of over 3,700 vehicles in Delhi for lacking valid Pollution Under Control Certificates. Enforcement teams also turned back nearly 570 non-compliant vehicles. The initiative has spurred a surge in PUCC demand, with over 61,000 certificates issued, reflecting increased compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bedford | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, announced a significant enforcement action against vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC), under the 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy. Over 3,700 vehicles were penalized within 24 hours of the initiative's launch. This firm approach is aimed at reducing air pollution in the capital.

The joint operation by the Delhi Traffic Police and the Transport Department checked around 5,000 vehicles at key entry points into the city. Nearly 570 non-compliant or non-destined vehicles were turned back, while 217 trucks were redirected via the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways to prevent unnecessary entry into Delhi.

The initiative has seen a substantial compliance increase, with more than 61,000 PUCCs issued. Sirsa emphasized the importance of regional cooperation for effective pollution control and noted a noticeable decline in incoming vehicles at border points. Continuing enforcement efforts are planned to maintain the momentum of the clampdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

