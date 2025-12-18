Mumbai Harbor: A New Era of Maritime Tourism
The Indian government plans to develop a world-class marina in Mumbai Harbor, with a budget of Rs 887 crore. The project, involving both public and private investments, aims to berth 424 yachts, generate over 2,000 jobs, and boost Mumbai's status as a top maritime tourism destination.
- Country:
- India
The Union government has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform Mumbai Harbour into a world-class marina at an estimated cost of Rs 887 crore. The project promises to significantly boost maritime tourism by accommodating 424 yachts and generating over 2,000 jobs.
The marina's development will be realized through a hybrid approach. The Mumbai Port Authority will allocate Rs 470 crore for the construction of essential marina infrastructure, while a private operator will invest Rs 417 crore for onshore facilities. Tenders have been invited, with a deadline for bids set for December 29, 2025.
By enhancing public access to the waterfront, the initiative aims to position Mumbai as a major maritime hub. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized that this project will open the waterfront to the public, encourage private investment, and align with India's blue economy objectives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- marina
- tourism
- development
- economy
- jobs
- infrastructure
- yachts
- investment
- waterfront
ALSO READ
Empowering Women: Rajasthan's Saras Rajsakhi Fair Boosts Rural Economy
Air Pollution: A Rising Threat to Public Health and Economy
Infrastructure Overhaul: Transforming Tamil Nadu Under CM Stalin's Vision
Uttar Pradesh Aims to Break Recruitment Records with 1.5 Lakh New Jobs by 2026
Exicom One Powers Up India's EV Charging Infrastructure Revolution