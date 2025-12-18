Left Menu

Mumbai Harbor: A New Era of Maritime Tourism

The Indian government plans to develop a world-class marina in Mumbai Harbor, with a budget of Rs 887 crore. The project, involving both public and private investments, aims to berth 424 yachts, generate over 2,000 jobs, and boost Mumbai's status as a top maritime tourism destination.

The Union government has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform Mumbai Harbour into a world-class marina at an estimated cost of Rs 887 crore. The project promises to significantly boost maritime tourism by accommodating 424 yachts and generating over 2,000 jobs.

The marina's development will be realized through a hybrid approach. The Mumbai Port Authority will allocate Rs 470 crore for the construction of essential marina infrastructure, while a private operator will invest Rs 417 crore for onshore facilities. Tenders have been invited, with a deadline for bids set for December 29, 2025.

By enhancing public access to the waterfront, the initiative aims to position Mumbai as a major maritime hub. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized that this project will open the waterfront to the public, encourage private investment, and align with India's blue economy objectives.

