Tragedy in the Wild: Leopard Attack Claims Young Life

A seven-year-old girl was killed by a leopard attack near her village's sugarcane fields, marking the third fatal incident in two years. The forest department is urging villagers to change crops and has initiated efforts to capture the leopard. Awareness campaigns are being conducted to prevent future attacks.

Tragedy in the Wild: Leopard Attack Claims Young Life
A seven-year-old girl tragically lost her life following a leopard attack near sugarcane fields in a village within Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, forest officials confirmed on Friday.

This recent attack marks the third fatal incident involving a leopard in the village over the past two years, according to the forest department. Divisional Forest Officer Suraj reported that the victim, named Almeen, was playing outside when the big cat emerged, grabbing her from the field, prompting a desperate rescue attempt by villagers.

The villagers, armed with sticks and raising a clamor, managed to make the leopard release Almeen, but she succumbed to her severe injuries shortly after reaching a nearby health center. Authorities have conducted a post-mortem and are investigating further. The forest department is pushing for a crop change while also working to trap the leopard.

