Foggy Freeze: Punjab and Haryana Shiver Under Cold Wave

Punjab and Haryana are currently struggling with severe cold weather as dense fog has settled over many areas in both states.

Faridkot in Punjab reported the lowest temperature at 4.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Meanwhile, Chandigarh registered a minimum of 11.3 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees above the normal range.

As the cold wave continues, daily life is disrupted across the region with other key areas in Haryana also recording chilly temperatures, varying from slightly above to below the normal averages.