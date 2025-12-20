Left Menu

Foggy Freeze: Punjab and Haryana Shiver Under Cold Wave

Punjab and Haryana are experiencing severe cold as dense fog blankets the region. Key locations like Faridkot and Chandigarh report temperatures ranging from 4.9 to 11.6 degrees Celsius. The cold wave has pushed temperatures in many areas above normal, affecting daily life across both states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-12-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 10:29 IST
Foggy Freeze: Punjab and Haryana Shiver Under Cold Wave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab and Haryana are currently struggling with severe cold weather as dense fog has settled over many areas in both states.

Faridkot in Punjab reported the lowest temperature at 4.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Meanwhile, Chandigarh registered a minimum of 11.3 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees above the normal range.

As the cold wave continues, daily life is disrupted across the region with other key areas in Haryana also recording chilly temperatures, varying from slightly above to below the normal averages.

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025