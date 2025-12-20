Foggy Freeze: Punjab and Haryana Shiver Under Cold Wave
Punjab and Haryana are experiencing severe cold as dense fog blankets the region. Key locations like Faridkot and Chandigarh report temperatures ranging from 4.9 to 11.6 degrees Celsius. The cold wave has pushed temperatures in many areas above normal, affecting daily life across both states.
Punjab and Haryana are currently struggling with severe cold weather as dense fog has settled over many areas in both states.
Faridkot in Punjab reported the lowest temperature at 4.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Meanwhile, Chandigarh registered a minimum of 11.3 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees above the normal range.
As the cold wave continues, daily life is disrupted across the region with other key areas in Haryana also recording chilly temperatures, varying from slightly above to below the normal averages.
