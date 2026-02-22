Left Menu

Gold Loss Controversy: Political Storms Over Sabarimala Tantri Arrest

The arrest of Sabarimala Tantri, Kadararu Rajeevaru, in a gold loss case has sparked political controversy in Kerala. Opposition parties accuse the ruling government of trapping Rajeevaru to deflect investigations from key ministers, while CPI(M) denies protecting any involved party.

  • Country:
  • India

The arrest of Sabarimala Tantri Kadararu Rajeevaru over alleged gold loss has ignited a political firestorm in Kerala, with the Congress accusing the state government of a deliberate trap aimed at protecting ministers linked to the case.

The Kollam Vigilance Court's observation indicating a lack of evidence against Rajeevaru has raised questions about political motives, as high-ranking officials stand accused of manipulating the investigation for political gain.

As CPI(M) refutes protecting any involved individuals, the ongoing investigation continues under close scrutiny, further intensifying the political debate in the region.

