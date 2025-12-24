ISRO's Historic Launch Propels India into Global Space Market

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its LVM3-M6 mission, marking a significant milestone in India's space endeavors. The mission placed the USA's BlueBird Block-2 satellite into orbit, setting a record as the heaviest satellite launched from Indian soil.

Congratulating ISRO on social media, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted the mission's role in enhancing India's heavy-lift capabilities and strengthening its position in the global commercial launch market. He noted this achievement as a reflection of India's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

State tourism minister Sushanta Chowdhury also lauded ISRO, crediting the mission's success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized that India's ambitious and youth-driven space program is paving the way for affordable launches and deeper international partnerships.