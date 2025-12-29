Tiger Intrusion Sparks Panic in Madhya Pradesh Village

A tiger caused a major stir when it wandered into Chhoti Beldi village, located on the periphery of Bandhavgarh Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, early Monday morning. The incident left one villager injured and threw the local community into a state of panic.

The tiger initially attacked a cow before entering the home of Durga Prasad Dwivedi, where it briefly rested on a cot. Gopal Kol, a 25-year-old tribal resident, attempted to scare the big cat away, but suffered serious leg injuries from a swipe. He is now hospitalized in the neighboring Katni district.

Responding swiftly, teams from forest, revenue departments, and the police cordoned off the area. The tiger was eventually tranquilized and relocated to the Baheraha enclosure in the reserve, where it's being closely monitored. Area residents have been advised to stay vigilant, especially when venturing into fields.

