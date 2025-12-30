Left Menu

Delhi's Road Revamp: Paving the Path to Cleaner Air

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced that road construction across 400 km in the city will start after GRAP restrictions lift. This initiative aims to decrease dust emissions, improve traffic, and involves mist spray systems for pollution control. Budget support is confirmed for 300 km, with the remaining funded locally.

  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday that construction on nearly 400 km of roads will commence across the national capital as soon as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions are lifted.

To combat road dust, these constructions will be wall-to-wall, mitigating dust from road edges. Complementary to this, mist spray systems are being installed at the central verges of roads, aimed at neutralising airborne dust particles and bolstering pollution control efforts.

Budget allocations for 300 km of the proposed 400-km road project have been released by the Centre, while the Delhi government will fund the construction of the remaining 100 km. Once the GRAP restrictions are lifted, the Public Works Department (PWD) will commence work immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

