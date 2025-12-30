Delhi's Road Revamp: Paving the Path to Cleaner Air

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday that construction on nearly 400 km of roads will commence across the national capital as soon as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions are lifted.

To combat road dust, these constructions will be wall-to-wall, mitigating dust from road edges. Complementary to this, mist spray systems are being installed at the central verges of roads, aimed at neutralising airborne dust particles and bolstering pollution control efforts.

Budget allocations for 300 km of the proposed 400-km road project have been released by the Centre, while the Delhi government will fund the construction of the remaining 100 km. Once the GRAP restrictions are lifted, the Public Works Department (PWD) will commence work immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)