Left Menu

Stan Wawrinka's Remarkable Farewell Tour Opener: A Victory to Remember

Stan Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, won against Arthur Rinderknech in his first match of a 2026 farewell tour. Despite being ranked 157th, he triumphed after a three-hour-long battle. Wawrinka aims to improve his ranking before retiring at the end of this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 03-01-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 13:33 IST
Stan Wawrinka's Remarkable Farewell Tour Opener: A Victory to Remember
Stan Wawrinka
  • Country:
  • Australia

Stan Wawrinka, a seasoned tennis veteran, showcased his determination in a three-plus hour match during the initial singles contest of his 2026 farewell tour. The 40-year-old Swiss player prevailed against Arthur Rinderknech of France, ranked 29th to Wawrinka's 157th, in a thrilling 5-7, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) victory.

Wawrinka had announced his plan to retire from the ATP tour by the end of the year. On the eve of this match, he expressed his aspiration to improve his current ranking, aiming to return to the top 100 before stepping away, reflecting on his career peak as World No. 3 during the 2014 Australian Open victory.

Hosted under the United Cup banner, this tournament is a precursor to the Australian Open starting January 18 in Melbourne. Wawrinka's compatriot, Belinda Bencic, also celebrated success, defeating Leolia Jeanjean to secure a 2-0 lead for the Swiss team against France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Explosive Tensions: U.S. Strikes in Venezuela Amid Conflict Over Resources

Explosive Tensions: U.S. Strikes in Venezuela Amid Conflict Over Resources

 Global
2
IndiGo Boosts Regional Connectivity with Puducherry Expansion

IndiGo Boosts Regional Connectivity with Puducherry Expansion

 India
3
Rajasthan Chief Secretary Reviews National Institute of Ayurveda's Progress

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Reviews National Institute of Ayurveda's Progress

 India
4
Kerala Boosts KSRTC Financial Support with Additional Rs 93.72 Crore

Kerala Boosts KSRTC Financial Support with Additional Rs 93.72 Crore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026