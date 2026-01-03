Stan Wawrinka's Remarkable Farewell Tour Opener: A Victory to Remember

Stan Wawrinka, a seasoned tennis veteran, showcased his determination in a three-plus hour match during the initial singles contest of his 2026 farewell tour. The 40-year-old Swiss player prevailed against Arthur Rinderknech of France, ranked 29th to Wawrinka's 157th, in a thrilling 5-7, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) victory.

Wawrinka had announced his plan to retire from the ATP tour by the end of the year. On the eve of this match, he expressed his aspiration to improve his current ranking, aiming to return to the top 100 before stepping away, reflecting on his career peak as World No. 3 during the 2014 Australian Open victory.

Hosted under the United Cup banner, this tournament is a precursor to the Australian Open starting January 18 in Melbourne. Wawrinka's compatriot, Belinda Bencic, also celebrated success, defeating Leolia Jeanjean to secure a 2-0 lead for the Swiss team against France.

