Massive Cleanup Drive Uncovers 1,800 kg of Waste in Yagamso River

A staggering 1,800 kilograms of waste were collected from the Yagamso River during a cleanup operation orchestrated by an NGO over the weekend. The endeavor, focused on the Energy Park stretch, brought to light pressing issues of improper waste disposal affecting urban water systems.

The collected debris included household plastics and building materials, necessitating immediate attention to waste management practices. Volunteers from the Youth Mission for Clean River took the lead, segregating waste at the site. Plastic and construction waste were sent for further processing, while organic waste was innovatively composted to enhance soil quality.

This initiative saw collaboration from Rajiv Gandhi University's Nyishi Students' Union and social media influencers like Shiva Tells and Deju Bayor, who amplified the message of river conservation. Their efforts underscored the critical role of community involvement in sustainable urban management.