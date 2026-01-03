Uttar Pradesh Shivers: Cold Wave and Foggy Conditions Persist

Uttar Pradesh continues to experience cold day conditions as temperatures remain below normal, reported the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Dense fog shrouded isolated areas, especially during the late night and early morning hours, leading to reduced visibility in both the western and eastern parts of the state.

In Lucknow, the maximum temperature was recorded at 16.9 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees below normal, with a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees above normal. Humidity ranged between 93% and 65%. The IMD forecasts shallow fog in Lucknow and its adjoining areas on Sunday, with partly clear skies expected by later in the day.

Across the state, dry weather is anticipated to prevail, though the meteorological department has cautioned against dense fog in isolated areas of western Uttar Pradesh and persistent fog in eastern regions. Several districts are experiencing significantly low maximum temperatures with no rainfall reported statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)