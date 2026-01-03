Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Shivers: Cold Wave and Foggy Conditions Persist

Uttar Pradesh faces cold day conditions with temperatures dipping below normal. Dense fog affects visibility in both western and eastern regions, notably during late nights and early mornings. The India Meteorological Department predicts persistent dry weather, with fog and cold temperatures forecasted to continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-01-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Uttar Pradesh continues to experience cold day conditions as temperatures remain below normal, reported the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Dense fog shrouded isolated areas, especially during the late night and early morning hours, leading to reduced visibility in both the western and eastern parts of the state.

In Lucknow, the maximum temperature was recorded at 16.9 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees below normal, with a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees above normal. Humidity ranged between 93% and 65%. The IMD forecasts shallow fog in Lucknow and its adjoining areas on Sunday, with partly clear skies expected by later in the day.

Across the state, dry weather is anticipated to prevail, though the meteorological department has cautioned against dense fog in isolated areas of western Uttar Pradesh and persistent fog in eastern regions. Several districts are experiencing significantly low maximum temperatures with no rainfall reported statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

