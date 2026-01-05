BJP's Vision for Urban Revival in Jalna: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticized Congress for neglecting urban development, citing transformative BJP initiatives under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Highlighting new projects like a dry port and ICT centre, Fadnavis assured improved infrastructure and empowerment initiatives, urging votes for BJP in upcoming Jalna Municipal polls aimed at sustained civic growth.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused the Congress of ignoring urban challenges, which led to a decline in city livability. In a rally for the forthcoming Jalna Municipal Corporation elections, he emphasized the BJP's commitment to balanced urban and rural progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directives.
Fadnavis noted that Jalna's development had stalled under previous administrations, resulting in inadequate civic infrastructure. He highlighted significant investments and ongoing projects aimed at resolving issues such as water supply, waste management, and economic growth through industrial hubs.
The Chief Minister praised former Congress MLA Kailash Gorantyal, now with the BJP, for his developmental vision and assured continued financial support for women's economic empowerment through the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, countering opposition claims of its discontinuation. He urged support for BJP candidates, promising transformative governance if elected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Addresses Representation of Specially Abled Advocates in Bar Elections
Assam BJP Launches Statewide Wall-Writing Campaign Ahead Of Elections
BJP Sets Stage for Zilla Parishad Elections with 26 Official Candidates
Unopposed Elections Spark Democratic Debate in Maharashtra
MNS Demands Probe into Unopposed Elections Allegations