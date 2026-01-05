BJP's Vision for Urban Revival in Jalna: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused the Congress of ignoring urban challenges, which led to a decline in city livability. In a rally for the forthcoming Jalna Municipal Corporation elections, he emphasized the BJP's commitment to balanced urban and rural progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directives.

Fadnavis noted that Jalna's development had stalled under previous administrations, resulting in inadequate civic infrastructure. He highlighted significant investments and ongoing projects aimed at resolving issues such as water supply, waste management, and economic growth through industrial hubs.

The Chief Minister praised former Congress MLA Kailash Gorantyal, now with the BJP, for his developmental vision and assured continued financial support for women's economic empowerment through the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, countering opposition claims of its discontinuation. He urged support for BJP candidates, promising transformative governance if elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)