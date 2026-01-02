India's Bullet Train Milestone: Key Tunnel Achieved Amid Project Advances

India's Bullet Train project, extending 508 kilometers to link Mumbai and Ahmedabad, has reached a significant milestone with the completion of a major mountain tunnel in Maharashtra, Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced on Friday. This breakthrough highlights the nation's first high-speed rail corridor, boasting seven mountain tunnels and an undersea passage.

The corridor, featuring 27.4 kilometers of tunnels, includes an underground stretch of 21 km, while surface tunnels cover the remaining distance. Of the eight mountain tunnels, seven lie in Maharashtra, totaling 6.05 km, with a crucial one in Gujarat measuring 350 meters. Following the completion of the first underground tunnel between Thane and Bandra-Kurla Complex, the 1.48-kilometer tunnel in Palghar positions itself as the longest in the mountainous series.

Despite facing setbacks due to delayed approvals from previous government tenures, the project continues to push forward, recently achieving another landmark with the launch of a substantial steel bridge over NH-64 in Gujarat. Marking a significant development step, the structure was crafted in Bhuj and showcases innovative construction elements, promising durability over a century. Overall, the project is not only set to significantly cut travel time but also aims to enhance regional commerce and connectivity in line with international standards.