Power Shake-Up at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

A high-voltage line supplying Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been disconnected, yet the facility continues to receive power. Radiation levels remain stable, and the International Atomic Energy Agency is investigating. The plant, under Russian control since the early invasion, frequently experiences power outages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-01-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 21:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
One of the twin high-voltage lines delivering electricity to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine was reported disconnected by the plant's management on Saturday. Despite the disconnection of the 330-kilovolt Ferosplavna-1 line by a protection system, the station remains powered through the 750 kV Dniprovska line, as stated on their Telegram channel.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been informed of the incident and is currently investigating the root cause of the disruption. Importantly, radiation levels have been reported as normal, alleviating immediate safety concerns.

Although the station isn't actively generating electricity, it depends on external sources to maintain nuclear fuel cooling. Amid the ongoing conflict, with Russian forces having captured the plant in the early stages of the invasion of Ukraine, power disruptions are frequent, with both sides trading accusations over threats to the plant's safety.

