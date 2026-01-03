Left Menu

Chill Grips North India Amid Dense Fog and Icy Temperatures

North India is shivering under a cold wave, with sub-zero temperatures hitting Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and foggy conditions persisting in the plains. The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings of dense fog and possible snowfall in higher regions. The extreme weather is expected to continue until early January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 22:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

North India is in the grip of a severe cold wave, as temperatures plummet below freezing in areas like Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, while dense fog affects visibility in the plains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in Delhi between January 4 and January 7, while sub-zero temperatures are expected to continue in parts of Kashmir.

Amid these chilling conditions, tourist and transport disruptions are likely across affected regions. Citizens are advised to brace for extreme weather and take necessary precautions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

