Tragic Fire Claims Infant's Life in Assam Village
A fire in Nagaon district, Assam, led to the tragic death of a three-month-old infant and injured two others. The blaze, believed to have started in the kitchen, destroyed two houses in Barghuli village. The injured are in critical condition and receiving hospital treatment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagaon | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating fire in the Nagaon district of Assam resulted in the tragic death of a three-month-old infant, officials report. The fire broke out in the No 1 Barghuli village in Kaliabar, engulfing two houses.
A senior official detailed that the suspected origin of the fire was the kitchen, with the blaze completely destroying the homes. The infant daughter of Matibur Rahman was tragically burnt alive in the incident.
Additionally, two individuals sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital, where they remain in critical condition, according to officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
