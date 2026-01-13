Odisha's Major Push for Chilika Lake's Ecological Rejuvenation

The government of Odisha has unveiled a comprehensive five-year plan to restore and develop Chilika Lake, Asia's largest brackish water lagoon. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, this initiative aims to bolster both the ecological and economic aspects of the region.

At a high-level meeting of the Chilika Development Authority, key strategies were laid out, including the excavation of the lake's mouth and dredging of feeder channels. The plan also focuses on setting up fish landing centres to enhance the region's fisheries, with the dual goals of maintaining salinity balance and improving biodiversity.

Tourism is also a key focus. The government plans to host bird, seafood, and boat festivals, envision a lighthouse, and install an interpretation centre to attract visitors and boost the local economy. The plan is set for implementation over the next five years.

