Revitalizing Chilika: Odisha's Ambitious Five-Year Eco-Restoration Blueprint

The Odisha government has unveiled an ambitious five-year integrated plan to restore and develop Chilika Lake, Asia's largest brackish water lagoon. This decision emerged following a high-ranking meeting held by the Chilika Development Authority (CDA), chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

According to Chief Minister Majhi, Chilika is a biodiversity treasure, warranting comprehensive protective measures. The proposed plan includes excavating the lake's mouth, dredging feeder channels at key locations such as Balugaon, Magarmukha, and Palur, and removing accumulated silt.

Officials also highlighted plans to establish fish landing centres, promote tourism, and improve research infrastructure. This includes organizing cultural festivals and creating an interpretation center, all intended to foster ecological balance and biodiverse enrichment over the next five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)