Left Menu

Revitalizing Chilika: Odisha's Ambitious Five-Year Eco-Restoration Blueprint

The Odisha government is launching a five-year integrated plan focusing on ecological restoration and development of Chilika Lake. Key measures include excavation and dredging, setting up fish landing centres, and enhancing tourism infrastructure. The plan aims to improve biodiversity and ecological balance in Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-01-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 12:47 IST
Revitalizing Chilika: Odisha's Ambitious Five-Year Eco-Restoration Blueprint
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has unveiled an ambitious five-year integrated plan to restore and develop Chilika Lake, Asia's largest brackish water lagoon. This decision emerged following a high-ranking meeting held by the Chilika Development Authority (CDA), chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

According to Chief Minister Majhi, Chilika is a biodiversity treasure, warranting comprehensive protective measures. The proposed plan includes excavating the lake's mouth, dredging feeder channels at key locations such as Balugaon, Magarmukha, and Palur, and removing accumulated silt.

Officials also highlighted plans to establish fish landing centres, promote tourism, and improve research infrastructure. This includes organizing cultural festivals and creating an interpretation center, all intended to foster ecological balance and biodiverse enrichment over the next five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir Government Cracks Down on Employees with Terror Links

Jammu and Kashmir Government Cracks Down on Employees with Terror Links

 India
2

PhonePe HDFC Ultimo: Revolutionizing Everyday Spending with Rewarding Benefi...

 India
3
Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

 United Arab Emirates
4
U.N. Chief Condemns Iran's Crackdown on Protesters

U.N. Chief Condemns Iran's Crackdown on Protesters

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026