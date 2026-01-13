Rajasthan Shivers: Mercury Dips to 2°C in Cold Wave
Severe cold conditions have been recorded in Rajasthan, with temperatures plummeting to a freezing 2°C in Karauli. The state remains dry but under a cold wave, with no immediate relief projected. Minimum temperatures are below 10°C across much of the region.
Severe cold conditions have left Rajasthan shivering, with temperatures dropping to a freezing 2 degrees Celsius in Karauli over the past 24 hours, according to the Meteorological Department.
The Met center reported that while the weather remained dry, isolated areas faced cold wave conditions despite the lack of precipitation.
In eastern Rajasthan, light to moderate fog blanketed various locations, with no immediate relief in sight. Most parts of the state saw minimum temperatures fall below 10 degrees Celsius, with the cold wave expected to persist in the coming days.
