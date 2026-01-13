Left Menu

Revolutionizing Road Repair with Cutting-Edge Technologies in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh's Public Works Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, announced the trial use of innovative road repair technologies, Cement Grouted Bituminous Macadam and Stabilized Base Layer, beginning with the Shoghi-Mehli road. These methods aim to reduce recurrent damages and maintenance costs while enhancing durability and safety across the state's extensive road network.

The Public Works Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, has heralded a new era in road repair and maintenance within the state. Announcing the trial use of two proven technologies—Cement Grouted Bituminous Macadam and Stabilized Base Layer—Singh aims to address long-standing issues of road durability and maintenance.

The Shoghi-Mehli road is set to be the testing ground for these innovative methods, which have already shown success in other states. These techniques, known for enhancing road strength and water resistance, promise to reduce the frequency of repairs and associated costs over time.

Singh's initiative is a response to the persistent problem of frequent damage due to challenging weather conditions and weak ground. Collaborating with the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), the government intends to adopt these long-term solutions for durable infrastructure development across Himachal Pradesh's 35,000 km road network.

