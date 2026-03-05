Trump Embraces Holi: A Message of Hope and Unity

In a gesture of cultural camaraderie, US President Donald Trump extended heartfelt wishes to those celebrating the vibrant festival of Holi. Recognized as a symbolic herald of spring and a celebration of good's victory over evil, Holi is a day marked by colors and joy.

Trump's presidential message, delivered on Wednesday, sought to acknowledge this significant Hindu festival, as he expressed, 'Melania and I send our best wishes to all who celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi—a day welcoming the arrival of spring and rejoicing in the victory of good over evil.'

With communities around the globe gathering to partake in the festivities, Trump underscored a message of optimism, wishing all Americans observing Holi a day replete with hope, peace, and unity.

