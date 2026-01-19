Left Menu

New Stripes in Buxa: The Tale of the Third Royal Bengal Tiger

A Royal Bengal Tiger, believed to be the third spotted since 2023, has been identified in Buxa Reserve Forest using the M-STrIPES monitoring tool. The ongoing survey in Buxa uses over 250 camera traps to estimate the tiger population and analyze their patterns, providing critical data for conservation efforts.

Kolkata | Updated: 19-01-2026 18:49 IST
In the Buxa Reserve Forest of Alipurduar district, a Royal Bengal Tiger has been spotted, marking what experts believe could be the third such sighting since 2023. Utilizing a cutting-edge monitoring tool, M-STrIPES, the Forest department aims to confirm the presence and origins of this big cat, believed to be male.

Footage captured during the All India Tiger Estimation exercise in January has spurred a comprehensive survey involving over 250 camera traps and 200 forest personnel. These efforts are centered on 80 strategic locations throughout the reserve, all part of the rigorous National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines.

The Forest department underscores the significance of this discovery, with expectations that a thorough analysis will differentiate this tiger from the others. It may have strayed from Bhutan in search of new territory or a mate. Early indications suggest potential for a rise in the tiger population, a promising sign for conservationists.

