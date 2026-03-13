Aramco Denies Drone Deal with Ukraine Amid Regional Tensions

Saudi oil giant Aramco has strongly denied allegations of negotiations with Ukrainian firms for interceptor drones to fortify its oilfields against aerial threats. The assertion comes in response to escalating regional tensions as Iran strikes energy hubs, including recent disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz.

In a definitive statement to Reuters, Aramco clarified its position amid circulating reports, stating, 'Aramco is aware of recent media reports regarding the company being in discussions with Ukrainian companies regarding the procurement of interceptor drones. These claims are inaccurate.' This comes after The Wall Street Journal's coverage suggesting potential negotiations.

The regional unrest, marked by U.S.-Israeli offensives against Iran and consequent Iranian retaliation, underscores rising vulnerabilities within energy transit points vital to global oil flow, thus mounting pressure on regional stability.

