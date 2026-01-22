Tragic Blaze in Karachi: Search for Missing Continues Amid Rising Death Toll

Pakistani authorities have collected DNA samples from 50 individuals to identify victims as the death toll from a devastating shopping plaza fire in Karachi rises to 67. The blaze, which started in the basement of Gul Shopping Plaza, took over 36 hours to control.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with Karachi's District South Deputy Commissioner confirming the grim toll. Many bodies retrieved from the site are burned beyond recognition, necessitating DNA matchings for identification and to cross-verify with missing persons reports.

A judicial inquiry has been launched to investigate the incident's cause, suspected to be linked to a short circuit in the building's open wiring. Rescue teams continue their search using advanced equipment, yet anticipate further days before concluding efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)