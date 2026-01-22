Haryana Police's Remarkable Efforts Reunite Thousands of Missing Persons

In a commendable initiative, Haryana Police reunited over 17,000 missing persons with their families over the past year. Among these cases, two stand out: Durga Devi, missing for 25 years, and Amit, separated for 22 years, have been successfully returned to their loved ones.

Durga, who vanished at the age of eight and grew up at a Bal Bhawan, was found thanks to the Yamunanagar Anti-Human Trafficking Unit's dedication. Her faint memory of a temple led police to her family in Maharashtra, ending a 25-year separation. Amit was reunited with his mother through the efforts of the Panchkula unit.

The campaign focused on tracing children, notably rescuing 1,473 from forced begging and 2,313 from child labor. DGP Ajay Singhal has pushed for a central database to improve tracking efficiency, underscoring that solving missing persons cases remains a top priority for Haryana Police.