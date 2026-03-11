Tragedy Strikes as Bus Fire Claims Six Lives in Swiss Town
A tragic bus fire in Kerzers, Switzerland, resulted in six deaths and three injuries, believed to be caused by a man setting himself on fire. Swiss authorities ruled out terrorism as a motive. The suspect, in his 60s, was reported missing before the incident, prompting a criminal investigation.
A devastating incident occurred in Kerzers, Switzerland, as a bus fire claimed the lives of six individuals and injured three others. Swiss authorities on Wednesday indicated that the fire likely originated from a man who self-immolated aboard the bus.
Investigators emphasized that there was no evidence of terrorist motives, describing the suspect, who is possibly among the deceased, as disturbed. Reports say the bus was engulfed in flames Tuesday evening, causing panic among its passengers. An investigation into homicide, arson, and life endangerment is underway.
The unidentified suspect was a Swiss national reported missing before the incident. Authorities are analyzing CCTV and social media to determine his motive while offering sympathies to the victims' families. Local residents and officials expressed their shock and sorrow over the tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
