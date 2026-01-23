Left Menu

Gender Gap in Peer Review Timelines: Women Face Longer Delays

Research by the University of Nevada reveals that women-authored scientific articles remain under peer review 15% longer than those by men, highlighting gender disparities in academia, particularly in STEMM fields. The largest analysis to date shows persistent differences in review duration, sparking debates on systemic biases against female researchers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 15:57 IST
Gender Gap in Peer Review Timelines: Women Face Longer Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study by the University of Nevada reveals a significant gender gap in the peer review process of scientific papers. Women-authored articles spend about 15% more time in review compared to those authored by men, an issue that contributes to publication delays and reinforces the longstanding gender disparities in academia.

The extensive analysis, published in the PLOS Biology journal, scrutinized over 3.65 crore articles from more than 36,300 journals. It found that for every 50 publications by female authors, these researchers endure an additional 350-750 days in the review period. This delay prevails despite controlling for various factors, emphasizing systemic issues.

The study sparks substantial discussions around biases in the peer review system against women and underscores the underrepresentation of women in STEMM. The topic remains contentious, with factors such as female first or corresponding authorship extending review times significantly, thereby slowing their academic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'VB GRAM G' Comment: A Clash of Legacies

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'VB GRAM G' Comment: A Clash of Legacies

 India
2
India Cements Ltd: Navigating Losses Amid Revenue Surge

India Cements Ltd: Navigating Losses Amid Revenue Surge

 India
3
Europe Stands Firm: Navigating Transatlantic Tensions

Europe Stands Firm: Navigating Transatlantic Tensions

 Global
4
India Amplifies Agri-Exports at Gulfood 2026 in Dubai

India Amplifies Agri-Exports at Gulfood 2026 in Dubai

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026