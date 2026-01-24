Left Menu

Tragic Landslide in Indonesia: Search Continues for Missing

A devastating landslide in West Java, Indonesia, has resulted in seven deaths and 82 missing persons. The landslide, following heavy rains, struck a village in the West Bandung region. Rescue efforts are ongoing, as officials had warned about the potential for extreme weather in the area.

A tragic landslide has claimed seven lives and left 82 people missing in Indonesia's West Java province, according to the country's disaster mitigation agency.

The disaster struck a village in the West Bandung region amidst reports of persistent heavy rain. Abdul Muhari, the agency's spokesperson, emphasized the urgency of search-and-rescue operations.

Local media Kompas.com highlighted that Indonesia's weather agency had forewarned of severe weather, including torrential downpours, for the region over the next week.

