Tragic Landslide in Indonesia: Search Continues for Missing
A devastating landslide in West Java, Indonesia, has resulted in seven deaths and 82 missing persons. The landslide, following heavy rains, struck a village in the West Bandung region. Rescue efforts are ongoing, as officials had warned about the potential for extreme weather in the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 10:40 IST
A tragic landslide has claimed seven lives and left 82 people missing in Indonesia's West Java province, according to the country's disaster mitigation agency.
The disaster struck a village in the West Bandung region amidst reports of persistent heavy rain. Abdul Muhari, the agency's spokesperson, emphasized the urgency of search-and-rescue operations.
Local media Kompas.com highlighted that Indonesia's weather agency had forewarned of severe weather, including torrential downpours, for the region over the next week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
