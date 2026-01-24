Winter Storm Chaos: America's Travel and Power Crisis

A fierce winter storm has brought the United States to a standstill, cancelling more than 9,000 flights and putting power supplies at risk as it sweeps from New Mexico to New England. America's National Weather Service forecasts icy conditions reminiscent of hurricane damage in affected areas, while nearly 140 million people remain under winter storm warnings.

As temperatures plummet to dangerous lows, governors in multiple states have declared emergencies or advised residents to stay home. Measures are underway to pre-treat roadways and utility companies brace for power outages, with past experiences of lengthy blackouts spurring preparations to keep electricity flowing.

The disruption extends to daily life as churches move services online and schools cancel classes. Meanwhile, the federal government, FEMA, and state officials coordinate efforts to respond promptly once the storm passes, urging residents to remain vigilant against the severe weather conditions.

