Left Menu

Winter Storm Chaos: America's Travel and Power Crisis

A major winter storm across the US caused over 9,000 flight cancellations and power outages. Millions are affected from New Mexico to New England, with warnings of heavy snow, ice, and cold. Authorities, including FEMA, are on high alert to mitigate the storm's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dallas | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:04 IST
Winter Storm Chaos: America's Travel and Power Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A fierce winter storm has brought the United States to a standstill, cancelling more than 9,000 flights and putting power supplies at risk as it sweeps from New Mexico to New England. America's National Weather Service forecasts icy conditions reminiscent of hurricane damage in affected areas, while nearly 140 million people remain under winter storm warnings.

As temperatures plummet to dangerous lows, governors in multiple states have declared emergencies or advised residents to stay home. Measures are underway to pre-treat roadways and utility companies brace for power outages, with past experiences of lengthy blackouts spurring preparations to keep electricity flowing.

The disruption extends to daily life as churches move services online and schools cancel classes. Meanwhile, the federal government, FEMA, and state officials coordinate efforts to respond promptly once the storm passes, urging residents to remain vigilant against the severe weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

European digital identity risks reinforcing control instead of empowerment

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026