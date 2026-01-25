Left Menu

President Murmu's Address: A Vision for Peace, Empowerment, and Economic Growth

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation, emphasizing peace amid geopolitical tensions, women's empowerment, and India's economic growth. Highlighting Operation Sindoor's success, she acknowledged India's defense strength and women's rising roles across sectors. The President also marked significant economic reforms, the promotion of cultural decolonization, and India's rapid economic ascent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:58 IST
President Murmu's Address: A Vision for Peace, Empowerment, and Economic Growth
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized India's commitment to spreading a message of peace to ensure humanity's secure future. This came during her address on the eve of India's 77th Republic Day.

The President also celebrated the successful Operation Sindoor and highlighted the empowerment of women. Her speech outlined India's defense self-reliance, discussed economic growth, and underlined the importance of women in driving the nation's progress.

In her address, she praised cultural efforts to transcend colonial legacies and underscored India's position as a global economic leader, pointing to structural reforms fostering this growth. President Murmu called for unity, empowerment, and progress glorifying India's traditions and future potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026