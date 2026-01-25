President Murmu's Address: A Vision for Peace, Empowerment, and Economic Growth
President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation, emphasizing peace amid geopolitical tensions, women's empowerment, and India's economic growth. Highlighting Operation Sindoor's success, she acknowledged India's defense strength and women's rising roles across sectors. The President also marked significant economic reforms, the promotion of cultural decolonization, and India's rapid economic ascent.
Amid escalating geopolitical tensions, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized India's commitment to spreading a message of peace to ensure humanity's secure future. This came during her address on the eve of India's 77th Republic Day.
The President also celebrated the successful Operation Sindoor and highlighted the empowerment of women. Her speech outlined India's defense self-reliance, discussed economic growth, and underlined the importance of women in driving the nation's progress.
In her address, she praised cultural efforts to transcend colonial legacies and underscored India's position as a global economic leader, pointing to structural reforms fostering this growth. President Murmu called for unity, empowerment, and progress glorifying India's traditions and future potential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
