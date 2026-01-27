Left Menu

Australia Faces Sweltering Heat: Record Temperatures Impact Daily Life

Australia is experiencing a severe heat wave, with temperatures nearing 50°C. Victoria state's rural towns reported record highs, affecting events like the Australian Open in Melbourne. Authorities implemented safety measures as forest fires continued to burn. Local residents and visitors took precautions amidst warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:03 IST
Australia faced extreme heat on Tuesday, with temperatures approaching 50 degrees Celsius as a heat wave gripped the nation. Rural Victoria recorded potential record highs of 48.9°C, surpassing the 2009 Black Saturday bushfire conditions.

Melbourne, home to the Australian Open, saw reduced crowds as authorities enforced extreme heat measures like closing retractable roofs on main arenas. Players and photographers made efforts to stay cool, while public attendance dropped substantially as they heeded health warnings.

Despite expectations for cooler weather on Wednesday, prolonged heat is anticipated through the weekend. This event follows a recent heat wave during one of Australia's hottest summers, impacting multiple states and reigniting concerns over forest fires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

