Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Powers into Australian Open Semi-Finals

Carlos Alcaraz charged into the Australian Open semi-finals, defeating Alex de Minaur in straight sets. His performance was marked by efficiency and resilience, as he overcame moments of pressure to secure the victory. Alcaraz's next challenge is a semi-final clash against third seed Alexander Zverev.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:22 IST
Carlos Alcaraz Powers into Australian Open Semi-Finals
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz made a commanding entrance into the Australian Open semi-finals, outplaying local favorite Alex de Minaur with a decisive 7-5 6-2 6-1 win at Melbourne Park.

The 22-year-old tennis sensation exhibited a blend of style and efficiency at Rod Laver Arena, abruptly ending De Minaur's aspirations of becoming Australia's first men's champion in five decades. Although facing challenges during the match, Alcaraz displayed his tenacity by regaining control and seizing the opening set.

Entering the second set with renewed focus, Alcaraz quickly secured a lead and maintained momentum, ultimately clinching the match. He now advances to face third seed Alexander Zverev, continuing his quest for a career Grand Slam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026