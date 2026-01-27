Carlos Alcaraz Powers into Australian Open Semi-Finals

Carlos Alcaraz made a commanding entrance into the Australian Open semi-finals, outplaying local favorite Alex de Minaur with a decisive 7-5 6-2 6-1 win at Melbourne Park.

The 22-year-old tennis sensation exhibited a blend of style and efficiency at Rod Laver Arena, abruptly ending De Minaur's aspirations of becoming Australia's first men's champion in five decades. Although facing challenges during the match, Alcaraz displayed his tenacity by regaining control and seizing the opening set.

Entering the second set with renewed focus, Alcaraz quickly secured a lead and maintained momentum, ultimately clinching the match. He now advances to face third seed Alexander Zverev, continuing his quest for a career Grand Slam.

(With inputs from agencies.)