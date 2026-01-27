Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Heat: Australian Open Day 10 Highlights

Day 10 of the Australian Open saw Carlos Alcaraz defeat Alex de Minaur, ending Australian hopes. Elina Svitolina upset Coco Gauff to reach her first semi-final, while Alexander Zverev beat Learner Tien. Aryna Sabalenka overpowered Iva Jovic, and extreme heat policies were implemented due to soaring temperatures.

27-01-2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The 10th day of the Australian Open was packed with thrilling matches and unexpected results. Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz dashed home hopes as he defeated Australia's Alex de Minaur with a decisive 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 victory. Alcaraz will next confront world number three, Alexander Zverev, in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina staged an impressive upset over American Coco Gauff, who struggled with her serve, in a match that lasted only 59 minutes. Svitolina's 6-1, 6-2 triumph earned her a spot in the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time, where she will face top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka, known for her formidable power, crushed 18-year-old Iva Jovic, sealing her victory with 31 winners and seven aces. Concurrently, tournament officials enforced the extreme heat policy, suspending play on all outer courts due to the sweltering Melbourne temperatures, while proceedings continued under closed roofs on main courts.

