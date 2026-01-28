Delhi's Clean Road Initiative Targets Dust-Free Future
Delhi's Public Works Department plans to transform four roads into dust-free 'model roads' as part of a larger project targeting air pollution. The initiative involves redeveloping 160 km of roads with greenery, paving, and dust control. Additional projects include deploying road sweeping and water sprinkler machines.
In an effort to address the growing problem of road dust and air pollution in Delhi, the Public Works Department (PWD) has announced plans to overhaul four roads as part of a pilot project aiming for dust-free 'model roads'.
The initiative is part of a larger redevelopment scheme covering 160 kilometers of the PWD road network. This comprehensive plan includes pothole repairs, wall-to-wall paving, and extensive greenery along selected routes.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been involved in high-level reviews, indicating strong governmental support. The projects, set to be completed by 2026, include significant mechanical interventions like road sweeping machines and water tankers for effective dust control, with an estimated budget exceeding Rs 400 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
