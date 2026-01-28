Left Menu

Delhi's Clean Road Initiative Targets Dust-Free Future

Delhi's Public Works Department plans to transform four roads into dust-free 'model roads' as part of a larger project targeting air pollution. The initiative involves redeveloping 160 km of roads with greenery, paving, and dust control. Additional projects include deploying road sweeping and water sprinkler machines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:40 IST
Delhi's Clean Road Initiative Targets Dust-Free Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to address the growing problem of road dust and air pollution in Delhi, the Public Works Department (PWD) has announced plans to overhaul four roads as part of a pilot project aiming for dust-free 'model roads'.

The initiative is part of a larger redevelopment scheme covering 160 kilometers of the PWD road network. This comprehensive plan includes pothole repairs, wall-to-wall paving, and extensive greenery along selected routes.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been involved in high-level reviews, indicating strong governmental support. The projects, set to be completed by 2026, include significant mechanical interventions like road sweeping machines and water tankers for effective dust control, with an estimated budget exceeding Rs 400 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026